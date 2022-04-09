Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for Junior Technical Assistant posts, salary offered upto Rs 30,000

RRC North Central Railway Prayagraj is inviting applications for 20 Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) posts on a Contract basis in Civil Engg departments in the Construction organisation. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.
Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rrcpryj.org.
RRC North Central Railway Junior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) (Works)
No. of Vacancy: 20
Pay Scale: 25000 to 30000/- (Per Month)
Category Wise Details
GEN: 08
OBC: 05
SC: 03
ST: 02
EWS: 02
Total: 20
North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering OR B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration OR Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Civil engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution.
Age Limit: 18 to 33 years
Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets
For Gen/OBC: 100/-
For SC/ST/EWS/Women candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rrcpryj.org.
North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: April 08, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 18, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 18, 2022
North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in educational qualification and will be called for screening and verification of original documents.
North Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: rrcpryj.examtime.co.in