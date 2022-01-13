Search icon
Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 323 posts in North Eastern Railway at ner.indianrailways.gov.in - Know how to apply

North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022: NER is inviting applications for 323 Gateman for Ex-Serviceman posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

North Eastern Railway (NER) is inviting applications for 323 Gateman for Ex-Serviceman posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 20, 2022.

North Eastern Railway Gateman Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Gateman 

No. of Vacancy: 323       

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th Passed or Equivalent.  

Age Limit: 65 Years

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in before January 20, 2022.

Last Date for Online Application Submission: January 20, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the basis of a year of military service.

Notification: ner.indianrailways.gov.in

