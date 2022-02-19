Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota - Check Eligibility, Application Fee

Good news for all those who are looking for job opportunities in the Indian Railways. The South East Central Railway (SECR) is hiring candidates to apply for positions against sports quota.

Candidates who wish to apply for these positions against sports quota an apply through the official website i.e. secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Last date to apply for South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022

Candidates must note that the last date of application is March 5, 2022.

Eligibility criteria for South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022

Level 2 and 3: Candidates who wish to apply for the positions should have passed Class 12 along with sports achievements.

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university, along with sports achievements.

Application fee for Indian Railways job 2022

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions will need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the SCT/ST category will need to pay Rs 250.

Selection process for Railways Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected on the basis of game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observation during trials, assessment of recognised sports achievements as per norms, and educational qualification.

Notably, candidates will be selected as per their performance in sports trials and document verification to be conducted and finalised by a nominated selection committee.