Railway Bumper Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies announced at rrcecr.gov.in – Check eligibility, last date

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of East Central Railway is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Candidates can choose only one division or unit among Danapur Division, Dhanbad Division, Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Samastipur Division, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division, Carriage and Wagon Repair Workshop/ Harnaut, Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur and Sonpur Division.

The application process was started on October 06, 2021 (11:00 hrs) and the last date to apply is November 05, 2021 (17:00 hrs).

Railway Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Danapur Division: 675

Dhanbad Division: 156

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Samastipur Division: 81

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop: 110

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110

Sonpur Division: 47

Railway Recruitment 2021: Trade

Fitter, Turner, Welder, Mechanic, Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, Forger and Heat Treater, Carpenter, Electronic, Mechanist, Painter, Electrician, Wireman, Grinder, Laboratory Assistant, MMTM.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e. National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training). The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 01, 2021.

Application fees: the application fee is (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100/-. Fee Payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of the online application process as under Once the online application is complete in all respects at RRC/ECR’s official website rrcecr.gov.in candidates will be directed to bank payment gateway to make payment.

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates are needed to apply ONLINE by visiting the official website of RRC (rrcecr.gov.in).

Railway Recruitment 2021 notification: NotificationApprenticeECR