Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher posts – Check eligibility, selection process

Central Railway is inviting applications for 10 PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher Vacancy. The walk-in-Interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021. Candidates can go through the details on cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The official notification reads "This scheme will be valid for a maximum period 200 working days and a minimum period or seven working days or availability of a regularly selected candidate whichever is earliest and subject to any instruction issued from time to time."

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Details

P.G Teacher for English Subject: 01 post

P.G Teacher for Economics Subject: 01 post

P.G Teacher for Business Studies Subject: 01 post

T.G Teacher for Science Subject: 01 post

T.G Teacher for Computer Science Subject: 01 post

T.G Teacher for Social Science Subject: 01 post

T.G Teacher for English Subject: 02 post

Primary Teacher: 02 post

Central Railway Teachers Eligibility Criteria:

P.G Teacher (English): Candidate must have done MA in (English Literature, as the main subject)/ B.Ed.

P.G Teacher (Economics): Candidate must have done MA in (Economics)/B.Ed

P.G Teacher (Business Studies): Candidate must have done M.Com/B.Ed

T.G Teacher (Science): Candidate must have done B.Sc/B.Ed/CTET.

T.G Teacher (Computer Science): Candidate must have done B.Sc in (Computer Science IT) and MCA.

T.G Teacher (Social Science): Candidate must have done BA (History/Geography or political Science), B.Ed.

T.G Teacher (English): Candidate must have done BA in (English) B.Ed/CTET.

Primary Teacher: Candidate must have done class 12th with at least 50% marks and D.Ed with 2 years.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may appear for an Interview along with original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 25 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for (PG Teacher)

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 26 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for (TG Teacher)

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 27 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for Primary Teacher

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection is be based on interview.

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Venue of Interview: In the chamber of Principal Central Railway Sec (EM) School and Jr College Kalyan.

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: cr.indianrailways.gov.in