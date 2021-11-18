Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher posts – Check eligibility, selection process

Headlines

Apple iPhone SE 4 may get 48MP camera, USB-C port and action button, iPhone 14 buyers should wait

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Viral video: Bold black bear joins picnic in Mexico's park, amazes picnickers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone SE 4 may get 48MP camera, USB-C port and action button, iPhone 14 buyers should wait

US Mission to India surpasses one million visas in 2023

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Strong Bones: Superfoods to relieve lower back pain

Players who might play their last ODI World Cup in 2023

7 yoga asanas to improve mental health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

HomeEducation

Education

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher posts – Check eligibility, selection process

Central Railway is inviting applications for 10 PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher Vacancies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Central Railway is inviting applications for 10 PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher Vacancy. The walk-in-Interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021. Candidates can go through the details on cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The official notification reads "This scheme will be valid for a maximum period 200 working days and a minimum period or seven working days or availability of a regularly selected candidate whichever is earliest and subject to any instruction issued from time to time."

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Details

P.G Teacher for English Subject: 01 post               

P.G Teacher for Economics Subject: 01 post        

P.G Teacher for Business Studies Subject: 01 post           

T.G Teacher for Science Subject: 01 post                              

T.G Teacher for Computer Science Subject: 01 post        

T.G Teacher for Social Science Subject: 01 post  

T.G Teacher for English Subject: 02 post

Primary Teacher: 02 post             

Central Railway Teachers Eligibility Criteria:

P.G Teacher (English): Candidate must have done MA in (English Literature, as the main subject)/ B.Ed.

P.G Teacher (Economics): Candidate must have done MA in (Economics)/B.Ed

P.G Teacher (Business Studies): Candidate must have done M.Com/B.Ed

T.G Teacher (Science): Candidate must have done B.Sc/B.Ed/CTET.

T.G Teacher (Computer Science): Candidate must have done B.Sc in (Computer Science IT) and MCA.

T.G Teacher (Social Science): Candidate must have done BA (History/Geography or political Science), B.Ed.

T.G Teacher (English): Candidate must have done BA in (English) B.Ed/CTET.

Primary Teacher: Candidate must have done class 12th with at least 50% marks and D.Ed with 2 years.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may appear for an Interview along with original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 25 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for (PG Teacher)

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 26 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for (TG Teacher)

Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 27 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for Primary Teacher

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection is be based on interview.

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Venue of Interview: In the chamber of Principal Central Railway Sec (EM) School and Jr College Kalyan.

Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: cr.indianrailways.gov.in 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Bold black bear joins picnic in Mexico's park, amazes picnickers

Google Doodle: Google celebrates 25 years; a look back at its journey from Stanford dorm to USD1.63 trillion company

Ram Temple at Ayodhya to open for devotees before this date

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

Apple iPhone SE 4 may get 48MP camera, USB-C port and action button, iPhone 14 buyers should wait

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE