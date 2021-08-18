Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1600 vacancies - Check last date, salary, eligibility criteria

Application process for hiring of over 1,600 ACT apprentice posts is already underway. As per notification on the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) website, the vacancies are from the RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj.

Application process for 1,664 Act Apprentice posts in locations like Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj Division started on August 2, 2021.

Aspirants can check the eligibility criteria for the North Central Railway (NCR) Prayagraj ACT apprentice positions below.

Candidates who are eligible can register on the official website. Here are the important details about the position.

North Central Railway recruitment drive for ACT apprentices 2021

Location and number of apprenticeship posts

Prayagraj Mechanical Department: 364 vacancies

Prayagraj Electrical Department: 339 vacancies

Agra Division: 296 vacancies

Jhansi Division: 480 vacancies

Jhansi Workshop: 185 vacancies

How to apply: Step-by-step guide

Go to the Railway Recruitment Cell official website – www.rrcpryj.org

Go to on Act Apprentice 2021 section on homepage

Download and read the notification against “Engagement of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021”

Download and keep the ‘Instructions to fill up the form’ from the link given

Click on the link to apply online for Act Apprentices vacancies

You will be taken to a dedicated website rrcprapprentices.in

Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Refer to the instructions document and fill in the details as required

Pay the registration fee amount of Rs 100

Submit your application

Download a copy and print

Eligibility Criteria for RRCPR apprentices

Age: Between 15 to 24 years

Educational Qualification: Class 10 pass or equivalent with minimum 50% marks

Professional Qualification: ITI pass certificate in particular trade from NCVT/SCVT affiliated and recognised Industrial Training Institute

Details of the Apprenticeship: The selected candidates will be trained by the North Central Railways through their divisions and workshops within the NCR jurisdiction as listed above.

Last date of application: September 1, 2021

Post apprenticeship job opportunities: Apprentices from the program will get preference in direct recruitment in Level 1 posts for up to 20 percent posts. Salary range for Level 1 posts is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.