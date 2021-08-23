Railway recruitment 2021: Apply for Technical Assistant posts â€“ Check interview schedule and other details

Railway recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released the recruitment notification for Technical Assistant posts on fixed remuneration basis for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir (U.T). KRCL will hold the walk-in interview next month for Technical Assistant posts. Candidates can go through the official notification available on the official website of KRCL, konkanrailway.com.

KRCL Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 details:

Post: Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil)

Total posts: 7

Salary: Rs 35,000/-pm

Post: Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil)

Total posts: 7

Salary: Rs 30,000/-pm

KRCL Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria:

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Candidate must have a full-time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized universities approved by AICTE. Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction preferably in Railways or PSU or reputed Private Company.

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Candidate must have a full-time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized universities approved by AICTE

KRCL Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 Date of interview:

Date of Interview for Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): September 20 to 22, 2021 (9.30 am to 1.30 pm)

Date of interview for Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): September 23 to 25, 2021 (9.30 am to 1.30 pm)

Venue of Interview: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011.

KRCL Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 Selection process: The candidates should arrive on time at the venue and get registered with the nominated KRCL official for the walk-in-interview as indicated. The candidate will be interviewed by a nominated Committee and the selection will be finalised on merit based on the performance in the interview, qualification etc. All the registered candidates will be first interviewed by a nominated Committee and the shortlisting panel will be prepared. The shortlisted candidates who are found suitable will be engaged subject to found suitable in the prescribed Medical Examination. The decision of the Nominated Committee will be final and binding.

KRCL Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification: konkanrailway.com