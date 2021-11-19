Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for Bumper vacancies at rrcprjapprentices.in - Check eligibility, last date

The North Central Railway staffing body is inviting applications for 1,600 job openings for filling up various Apprentices vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Central Railway. The last date to apply for the Apprentices posts is December 1, 2021.

There are 19 trade profile include Electrician, Painter, Carpenter, Mechanic, Machinist, Welder, Information and Communication Technology system maintenance, Stenographer, Crane Operator, Plumber, Operator Electronics Communication System, Web Page Designer and Wireman.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Details of the Apprentice vacancy of North Central Railway

Prayagraj: 703

Jhansi: 480

WorkShop Jhansi: 185

Agra division: 296

Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Individuals born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006, are eligible to apply.

Education Qualification: Candidate must have done Class 10 pass or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Applicants must have ITI or National Certificate (affiliated with NCVT or SCVT) for their respective trade.

Applicants should thoroughly go through the 'official notification' and 'instructions before filling the form', both available on the registration page accessible from the link below.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 direct link to apply

Click here to apply for the apprentice posts.