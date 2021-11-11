Search icon
Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1600 apprentice posts, mechanic to webpage designer - Check eligibility, direct link

North Central Railway is looking to fill apprentice positions across 19 trades from mechanics to webpage designers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 09:17 PM IST

The North Central Railway staffing body has notified for 1,600 job openings for filling up various Apprentices vacancies. There are 19 trade profile include Electrician, Painter, Carpenter, Mechanic, Machinist, Welder, Information & Communication Technology system maintenance, Stenographer, Crane Operator, Plumber, Operator Electronics Communication System, Web Page Designer and Wireman.

Interested individuals can apply on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Central Railway.

It is to be noted that registration for the recruitment process is currently ongoing, having started on November 2. The last date to apply for the Apprentices posts in North Central Railway is December 1, 2021.

 

Railway Recruitment 2021: Details of the Apprentice vacancy of North Central Railway

Division

Number of posts

Prayagraj

703

Jhansi

480

Work Shop Jhansi

185

Agra division

296

 

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Individuals born between December 1, 1997 and November 11, 2006 are eligible to apply.

Education Qualification: Class 10 pass or equivalent with minimum 50% marks. Applicants must have ITI or National Certificate (affiliated with NCVT or SCVT) for their respective trade.

Applicants should thoroughly go through the 'official notification' and 'instructions before filling the form', both available on the registration page accessible from the link below.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 direct link to apply

Click here to apply for the apprentice posts.

