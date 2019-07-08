Railway Recruitment 2019: More than 500 RRB jobs accross various zones available, check more at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) have announced recruitment for various posts. The interested candidates can visit indianrailways.gov.in to apply for these RRB jobs. The candidates can visit the zonal railway websites too for applying. Here are different vacancies where the candidates can apply...

1. Central Railway Recruitment- Central Railway is looking for 7 Junior Engineer/ Jr. Technical Associate. If you are interested, the last date of application is July 19, 2019. The last date for receiving original DD and application printout is July 26, 2019 (5 PM). Age limit for the post is UR-33 Years, OBC-36 Years, SC/ST-28 Years.

Education Qualification Required

1. 4 years bachelors degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.2. 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration3. A combination of any sub-stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

2. South Western Railway Recruitment- South Western Railway has invited application for 117 Jr Clerk cum Typist, 42 Station Master, 20 Goods Guard. The last date for application is July 15, 2019. The age limit for the vacancies are 18 to 42 Years

Please find the education qualification below for the vacancies...

Jr Clerk cum Typist: The candidates should have passed class 12th with minimum 50% marksStation Master: GraduateGoods Guard: Graduate

3. North East Frontier Railway Recruitment- North East Frontier Railway has invited application for various posts in the medical category. The walk-in interview for these has been scheduled on July 15, 2019.

No. of post available and qualification required are given below...

Nursing Superintendent: 9 Posts. To apply the post you must have been registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.

Health and Malaria Inspector: 2 Posts. To apply this you should have B.Sc. with chemistry as a main/optional subject in any branch of chemistry while undertaking the course.

Lab Assistant: 1 Post. The minimum qualification required for the post is 12th with science plus a diploma in Medical Lab Technology.

Pharmacist: 1 Post. The minimum qualification required for the post is 10+2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institute.

ECG/Technician: 1 Post. To apply this post, you must have done 10+2/Graduation in Science having a certificate/diploma/degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/Cardiology/Cardiology Technology from a recognized University.

4. Western Railway Recruitment- Western Railway has announced vacancy for 18 posts. The last date to apply is 12the July 2019.

Here are the post details...

Loco Inspector (Electrical): 9 PostsBDTS (ELT): 2 PostsBDTS (DSL): 1 PostBSR (ELT): 1 PostUDN (ELT): 3 PostsNDB (ELT): 2 Posts

Western Railway has also called applications for Sr Resident post. There is total of 12 vacancies for the same and a walk-in interview is scheduled for July 11, 2019.

Sr Resident – Post Graduate Degree recognized by MCI in the concerned Specialty, (ii) Post Graduate Diploma recognized by MCI In the concerned Specialty, (iii) Post PG Qualification for SR in Super specialty ( GI Surgery & Gastroenterology ) (iv) The candidate should complete the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma on or before the date of interview.

5. South East Central Railway Recruitment- South East Central Railway has called application for below-mentioned posts...

Post Details –Copa – 90 PostsStenographer (Hindi) – 20 PostsStenographer (English) – 20 PostsFitter – 80 PostsElectrician – 50 PostsWireman – 50 PostsElectronic/Mechanic – 6 PostsRAC Mechanic – 6 PostsWelder – 40 PostsPlumber – 40 PostsMason – 10 PostsPainter – 10 PostsCarpenter – 10 PostsMachinist – 10 PostsTurner – 10 PostsSheet Metal Worker – 10 Posts

The last date to apply is July 15, 2019.

Education Qualification –Candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board and should have ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University or Institute.– Age: 15 to 24 years