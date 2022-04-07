Railway employees to receive hike in salary? - Find out

Following the steps of the Central government, the Ministry of Railways has also announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance of their employees. This decision of the railways will directly benefit about 14 lakh employees and pensioners.

Railway Board Deputy Director (Pay Commission-VII and HMMS) Jai Kumar issued a letter to all the zones and production units in this regard. The letter said, "Dearness Allowance payable to railway employees will be increased from the existing rate of 31% of basic pay to 34% with effect from January 1, 2022. The term basic pay in the revised pay structure refers to the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the pay matrix, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission accepted by the government. It does not include any other type of salary like special pay etc. Dearness Allowance will remain a distinct element of remuneration."

Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railway Federation told the media that after getting the copy of this order to all the concerned units, dearness allowance would be paid at an increased rate of 34% from January 1, 2022. Apart from this, Gopal Mishra said that on April 30, dearness allowance will be paid along with arrears.