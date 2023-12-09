Headlines

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Centre bans onion exports till March 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Indian films grossing over Rs 600 crore in 2023

Cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Benefits of hing water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Meta had also awarded Rahul Pandey an equity worth Rs 2 crore with a promotion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A dream job, dream salary and in a dream city are what most Indian youths aspire to, yet for this Indian youth, his dreams are different. Despite earning around Rs 2 lakh daily and having a job in the US, Rahul Pandey is not content. He recently announced on the social media platform LinkedIn that he quit his job and has started working on his next plan.

Indian-origin Rahul Pandey works in America's Silicon Valley. He held the position of a tech lead and manager at Meta (parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp). Rahul's package was $80,000 annually (approximately Rs 6.5 crore). This means he earned about Rs 2 lakh every day and was among the top 1% of the highest earners in America. Now, you might be wondering why Rahul considered leaving his job after achieving so much.

On LinkedIn, Pandey wrote, "My journey was not a straight shot to counting $100 bills. In fact, for the first six months after I joined Facebook, I was extremely anxious. I felt imposter syndrome as a senior engineer, I struggled to adapt to the company's culture and tooling."

He shared that he refrained from seeking assistance from his colleagues because he was concerned that it might reveal him as someone undeserving of the senior engineer position. His confidence suffered another blow just a year after joining when Facebook faced internal challenges, leading to a decline in its stock value. Amid this upheaval, several of Pandey's colleagues chose to go to other companies, and the project he was actively engaged in encountered multiple delays.

While working at Meta, it was in his second year that Rahul created a tool that all the company's engineers began using, saving them a significant amount of time. Meta noticed Rahul's work, and with technical expertise and leading projects, he was promoted to Principal Engineer. The company also awarded him equity worth Rs 2 crore with the promotion.

In 2022, Rahul had already made his next plans. He expressed that after working in the tech field for 10 years, he achieved some degree of financial freedom. He then realised that he could learn much more beyond engineering. 

Rahul decided to leave Meta and start his venture named Taro. This software will help engineers advance in their careers. Rahul wrote that he will share his plans soon and talk more about his future projects.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

This Bollywood actor to play Dev in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Stay cool and trendy with amazing bucket caps on Amazon

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE