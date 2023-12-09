Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Meta had also awarded Rahul Pandey an equity worth Rs 2 crore with a promotion.

A dream job, dream salary and in a dream city are what most Indian youths aspire to, yet for this Indian youth, his dreams are different. Despite earning around Rs 2 lakh daily and having a job in the US, Rahul Pandey is not content. He recently announced on the social media platform LinkedIn that he quit his job and has started working on his next plan.

Indian-origin Rahul Pandey works in America's Silicon Valley. He held the position of a tech lead and manager at Meta (parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp). Rahul's package was $80,000 annually (approximately Rs 6.5 crore). This means he earned about Rs 2 lakh every day and was among the top 1% of the highest earners in America. Now, you might be wondering why Rahul considered leaving his job after achieving so much.

On LinkedIn, Pandey wrote, "My journey was not a straight shot to counting $100 bills. In fact, for the first six months after I joined Facebook, I was extremely anxious. I felt imposter syndrome as a senior engineer, I struggled to adapt to the company's culture and tooling."

He shared that he refrained from seeking assistance from his colleagues because he was concerned that it might reveal him as someone undeserving of the senior engineer position. His confidence suffered another blow just a year after joining when Facebook faced internal challenges, leading to a decline in its stock value. Amid this upheaval, several of Pandey's colleagues chose to go to other companies, and the project he was actively engaged in encountered multiple delays.

While working at Meta, it was in his second year that Rahul created a tool that all the company's engineers began using, saving them a significant amount of time. Meta noticed Rahul's work, and with technical expertise and leading projects, he was promoted to Principal Engineer. The company also awarded him equity worth Rs 2 crore with the promotion.

In 2022, Rahul had already made his next plans. He expressed that after working in the tech field for 10 years, he achieved some degree of financial freedom. He then realised that he could learn much more beyond engineering.

Rahul decided to leave Meta and start his venture named Taro. This software will help engineers advance in their careers. Rahul wrote that he will share his plans soon and talk more about his future projects.