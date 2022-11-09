Quota in J-K MBBS, BDS courses for children orphaned by terrorism, apply at jkbopee.gov, check documents required

File Photo/Representative Image

The children orphaned by terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir will now be eligible for availing reservation for admission to MBBS and BDS colleges. A detailed notification about the same was released by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination, Jammu and Kashmir. It is important for students to pass the medical entrance exam, to qualify for the quota. The application process for the quota is also separate.

Students will be selected based on merit and for this academic year, the applications under the central pool will begin on November 11.

According to the official notice, "Board undertakes that mere submission of applications shall not confer any right on the applicant for his/her selection, which shall be done by the concerned Ministry Government, of India, in accordance with the rules/ procedures on the subject."

Criteria required to apply for the quota

Candidates should be permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Candidates parents' should be employed with the state/UT government

OR

employees of central or other government-related departments

Candidates should be kids of employees having headquarters within Jammu and Kashmir.

Documents required to apply for the quota

Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K

NEET- Score Card 2022.

10+2 Marks Card.

Date of Birth Certificate.

Category Certificate, if any.

The official notice further reads, "It shall be necessary for the candidates to obtain minimum marks at the 50th percentile at NEET-2022. However, in respect of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, the minimum marks shall be at the 40th percentile. However, in respect of candidates with a specified disability, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile. The percentile shall be determined on the basis of highest marks scored in the All India Common Merit List in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses."