Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 917 posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in, know salary, eligibility

Subordinate Selection Service Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting applications for 917 Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator posts. The last date to apply is June 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Clerk cum Data Entry Operator

No. of Vacancy: 917

Pay Scale: 19900/- Level 2

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or institution with a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to ‘O’ Level certificate and Qualifies for a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of 30 wpm.

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking.

For GEN Candidates: 1000/-

For SC/BC/EWS Candidates: 250/-

For Ex-S Candidates: 200/-

For Physical Handicapped: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 15, 2022 at 05.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee: June 18, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Typing Test.

PSSSB Recruitment 2022: sssb.punjab.gov.in