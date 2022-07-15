Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 792 Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak posts

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Subordinate Selection Service Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting applications for 792 Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak posts. The last date to apply is July 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.
SSSB Punjab VDO Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak
No. of Vacancy: 792
Pay Scale: 19900/- Level 2
SSSB Punjab VDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or Institution and One year Diploma Course in Computer Application and Matric with Punjabi as a Subject.
Age Limit: 18 to 37 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking.
For GEN Candidates: 1000/-
For SC/BC/EWS Candidates: 250/-
For Ex-S Candidates: 200/-
For Physical Handicapped: 500/-
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply for online application through the website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: May 15, 2022
Last date for online application submission: July 18, 2022 at 05.00 PM
Last Date For Payment of Fee: July 21, 2022
SSSB Punjab VDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam / Interview.