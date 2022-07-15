Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 792 Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak posts

File photo

Subordinate Selection Service Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting applications for 792 Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak posts. The last date to apply is July 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

SSSB Punjab VDO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Village Development Organiser/Gram Sewak

No. of Vacancy: 792

Pay Scale: 19900/- Level 2

SSSB Punjab VDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or Institution and One year Diploma Course in Computer Application and Matric with Punjabi as a Subject.

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking.

For GEN Candidates: 1000/-

For SC/BC/EWS Candidates: 250/-

For Ex-S Candidates: 200/-

For Physical Handicapped: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply for online application through the website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: May 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 18, 2022 at 05.00 PM

Last Date For Payment of Fee: July 21, 2022

SSSB Punjab VDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam / Interview.