Punjab School Holidays: Govt extends winter holidays in schools till...; check details

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here
UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet
Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space
New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up
EDUCATION
Earlier, the Punjab government had extended schools till January 7 due to the intense cold conditions and dense fog in the state.
Punjab School Holidays News: The Punjab government has extended the winter holidays in all schools till January 13 in view of the cold weather conditions in the state. The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools, PTI reported. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the children and staff.
Now all schools in the state will open as usual from January 14, Bains said in a post on X in Punjabi. Earlier, the Punjab government had declared holidays in all schools of the state from December 24 to December 31. Later, it was extended till January 7 due to the intense cold conditions and dense fog in the state.
ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ.ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਵੱਧ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਡ ਅਤੇ ਧੁੰਦ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦਿਆਂ, ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ 13 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ…— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 7, 2026
Temperatures dropped to under 5 degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab on Wednesday. Bathinda was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees, while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius.
READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery