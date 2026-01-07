FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Punjab School Holidays: Govt extends winter holidays in schools till...; check details

Earlier, the Punjab government had extended schools till January 7 due to the intense cold conditions and dense fog in the state.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Punjab School Holidays: Govt extends winter holidays in schools till...; check details
File photo
Punjab School Holidays News: The Punjab government has extended the winter holidays in all schools till January 13 in view of the cold weather conditions in the state. The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools, PTI reported. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the children and staff.

Schools to reopen on January 14

Now all schools in the state will open as usual from January 14, Bains said in a post on X in Punjabi. Earlier, the Punjab government had declared holidays in all schools of the state from December 24 to December 31. Later, it was extended till January 7 due to the intense cold conditions and dense fog in the state.

Temperature in Punjab

Temperatures dropped to under 5 degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab on Wednesday. Bathinda was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees, Ludhiana 6.6 degrees, Patiala 7.1 degrees, while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

