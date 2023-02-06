Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 SI posts, check important details here

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Punjab Police recruitment board is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidates interested to apply for the Punjab police jobs can apply from the official website-- www.punjabpolice.gov.in. The application process for Punjab police recruitment will begin on February 7. Candidates must note that the last day to apply is February 28.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

The Punjab police recruitment drive is being conducted to hire as many as 288 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Of the total number of vacancies, 144 vacancies are for Sub-Inspectors in District Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons) and 144 posts for Sub-Inspectors in Armed Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons).

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Age limit

Candidates applying for the job must be between the age group of 18 years to 28 years. Candidates will be selected for the job through three stages.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Selection process