Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 SI posts, check important details here

Punjab police recruitment 2023 application process for 288 SI posts will begin on February 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 SI posts, check important details here
Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Punjab Police recruitment board is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidates interested to apply for the Punjab police jobs can apply from the official website-- www.punjabpolice.gov.in. The application process for Punjab police recruitment will begin on February 7. Candidates must note that the last day to apply is February 28. 

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

The Punjab police recruitment drive is being conducted to hire as many as 288 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Of the total number of vacancies, 144 vacancies are for Sub-Inspectors in District Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons) and 144 posts for Sub-Inspectors in Armed Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons).

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Age limit

Candidates applying for the job must be between the age group of 18 years to 28 years. Candidates will be selected for the job through three stages. 

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Selection process

  • Stage I will consist of three Computer Based, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type Papers.
  • Stage II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST). Both the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature.
  • Stage III will consist of Document Scrutiny.
