Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1746 Constable posts

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply on the official website punjabpolice.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1746 Constable posts
File photo

The Punjab Police recruitment board is inviting online application for Constables in District Police Cadre posts of Punjab Police. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 8 upto 11.55 PM.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1746 Constable posts in the organisation, out of which 570 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Pay scale: Constable Rs.19,900/- and minimum pay admissible of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining in service.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Punjab Police Constable posts: Steps to apply 

  • Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in
  • Click on the registration link
  • Login and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the details on the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure
The selection process shall be a three stage process comprising of the following stages:
- Stage-I: Stage-I will consist of two Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type  Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.
- Stage-II: Stage-II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be
qualifying in nature.
- Stage-III: Stage-III will consist of Document Scrutiny.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.