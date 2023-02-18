Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1746 Constable posts

File photo

The Punjab Police recruitment board is inviting online application for Constables in District Police Cadre posts of Punjab Police. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 8 upto 11.55 PM.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1746 Constable posts in the organisation, out of which 570 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Pay scale: Constable Rs.19,900/- and minimum pay admissible of Rs. 19,900/- per month for three years from the date of joining in service.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Punjab Police Constable posts: Steps to apply

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on the registration link

Login and proceed with the application process

Fill up the details on the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection process shall be a three stage process comprising of the following stages:

- Stage-I: Stage-I will consist of two Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature.

- Stage-II: Stage-II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be

qualifying in nature.

- Stage-III: Stage-III will consist of Document Scrutiny.

Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Notification