Punjab Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 560 Sub Inspector (SI) posts at punjabpolice.gov.in, know how to apply

Punjab Police Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at punjabpolice.gov.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Punjab Police is inviting applications for 560 Sub Inspectors (SI) in the cadres of District Police, Armed Police, Investigation, and Intelligence Cadre. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.
 
Punjab Police Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Sub Inspector (District Police cadre)
No. of Vacancy: 87
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6
 
Post: Sub Inspector (Armed Police cadre)
No. of Vacancy: 97
 
Post: Sub Inspector (Intelligence Cadre)
No. of Vacancy: 87
 
Post: Sub Inspector (Investigation Cadre)
No. of Vacancy: 289
 
Punjab Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: 
 
For All Other cadre: Candidate must have done a Graduation from a recognised university or its equivalent.
 
For Intelligence cadre: Candidate must have done a Graduation from a recognised university or its equivalent and O’ Level Certificate of Information Technology from NIELIT OR B.Sc/B.Tech/BE OR BCA and PGDCA.
Age limit: 18 to 28 years
 
Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee online.
For General: 1500/-
For Ex-Servicemen(ESM): 700/-
For EWS/SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 35/-
 
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through punjabpolice.gov.in.
 
Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 09, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 30, 2022 at 11.55 PM
Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 30, 2022
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).
 

