Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: 1191 vacancies with salary Rs 19,900 - Check eligibility, other details

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police has invited online application for recruitment to the post of Intelligence Assistant (constable rank) in Intelligence Cadre of Punjab Police and Constable in Punjab Police Investigation Cadre (PBI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is 16 August 2021.

A total of 1191 vacancies are available of which 794 are Intelligent Assistant Posts and 362 vacancies are for the post of Constable.

Punjab Police Recruitment Vacancy Details

Intelligence Assistant - 818 posts including 24 posts reserved for sportspersons

Constable - 373 posts including 11 reserved for sportspersons

Punjab Police Recruitment Salary

The pay for the post of Constable has been fixed at Rs 19,900/- (minimum pay admissible) at Level 2 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix on the recommendations of in-house committee Punjab Police Constable: Intelligence and Investigation Cadre-2021.

Punjab Police Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

Candidates having a bachelor's degree from a recognized university in computer science, computer applications or information technology as one of the elective subjects or BSc/ BTech/BE in specific subjects can apply online.

For constable posts, the candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board.

Age limit

The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 28, respectively. The cutoff date for the age limit is January 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit to reserved categories will be provided.

Physical Standards

Minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 5 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 1 inch.

Punjab Police Recruitment Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage I - Computer Based Test (CBT) consists of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) Paper to be conducted

Stage II - (i) Document Scrutiny (ii) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) (iii) Physical Screening Test (PST)

How to apply for Punjab Police recruitment 2021

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in

Go to the 'Recruitment' tab

Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE'

Click on the registration link and then proceed with registration to create a profile

Choose post/cadre, fill the application form

Upload documents, pay fees and submit

Download the form and take a printout

Click here for Punjab Police Recruitment Notification

Click here for Punjab Police Online Application Link