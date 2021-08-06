Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 787 posts in Investigation Cadre –Eligibility, last date

Punjab Police is inviting applications for 787 Head Constable posts in the Investigation Cadre. Interested candidates can apply through the Punjab Police official website punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 25, 2021.

The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the Investigation cadre shall be carried out through an Online Application Form and Computer Based Test (CBT) process followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Head Constables (Investigation Cadre)

No. of Vacancy: 787

Pay Scale: 25500/- Level-4

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university or it's equivalent. Candidates must have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language as specified by the Punjab Govt. from time to time.

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Physical Standards: For being eligible for the post of Constable in Investigation Cadre, the minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 5 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 1 inch.

Application Fee: Pay examination fee online.

For General: 1000/-

For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 400/-

For EWS/SC/ST and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 550/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through punjabpolice.gov.in from August 04, 2021 to August 25, 2021.

Starting Date for online application submission: August 04, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: August 25, 2021 at 11.55 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 25, 2021

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test, Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).