Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Last date extended for 787 Head Constable posts â€“ Details here

Punjab Police has extended the application process for 787 Head Constable posts in the Investigation Cadre. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 31, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. “The last date for submission of applications for the above-said post has been extended from 25 August 2021 to 11.55 PM on 31 August, 2021,” the official notification reads.

Punjab Police Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Head Constables (Investigation Cadre)

No. of Vacancy: 787

Pay Scale: 25500/- Level-4

Category wise Details

General/Open/Unreserved: 332

SC/Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab: 82

SC/Ramdasia & Others, Punjab: 81

Backward Classes, Punjab: 81

Ex-Serviceman (General), Punjab: 81

ESM – SC/Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab: 57

ESM – SC/Ramdasia & Others, Punjab: 16

ESM – Backward Classes, Punjab: 16

Wards of Police Personnel: 16

EWS: 08

Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab: 17

Total: 787

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university, or its equivalent.

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years.

Punjab Police Head Constable Physical Standards: For being eligible for the post of Constable in Investigation Cadre, minimum height required for male candidates is 5 feet 5 inches and for female candidates is 5 feet 1 inches.

Application Fee: Pay examination Fee Online.

For General: 1000/-

For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 400/-

For EWS/SC/ST and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 550/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through punjabpolice.gov.in

Starting Date for online application submission: August 04, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: August 31, 2021 at 11.55 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 31, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test, Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Notification: punjabpolice.gov.in