Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registrations to begin today at punjabpolice.gov.in, check details

File Photo

The Punjab Police Recruitment Board is conducting the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 starting today - February 15, 2023. Candidates will be able to register for the Punjab Police Constable post via the official website - www.punjabpolice.gov.in. According to the official notification, candidates who are interested in applying have to be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 28 years of age as on January 1, 2023.

The educational qualification required for the post is that the candidates need to be 10 plus 2 pass out or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board or university and for ex-servicemen, educational qualification is matriculation or class 10.

According to the official statement, "The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the District Police cadre as mentioned above, shall be carried out through an Application Form (AF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters. The selection of candidates shall be on the basis of their respective merit (based strictly on the basis of marks obtained in Paper I) and normalization, against available category-wise vacancies."

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification

A total of 1,745 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, out of which 570 posts are reserved for women. The notification has all the information about the category-wise breakup of vacancies. The only mandatory qualification is that the interested candidates must have passed the matric exam or Class 10 Exam with Punjabi as one of the mandatory or elective subjects or any other coequal exam in the Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government.

The link to apply for this recruitment will go live at 7 pm today. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for more details and all the latest updates.