Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: Check latest updates, eligibility, seat intake, other details

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is conducting online Punjab MBBS 2021 counselling for MBBS/BDS courses. The NEET exam 2021 is being used to conduct Punjab MBBS counselling. The results of the same was declared and scorecards of candidates were delivered to their registered emails by NTA.

The Punjab MBBS tentative provisional merit list was released containing the names of individuals who are eligible for counselling. Candidates whose names appear on the Punjab MBBS merit list are eligible to attend Punjab MBBS counselling.

Punjab MBBS counselling is conducted by BFUHS in numerous phases. Only the initial round of counselling takes place via the internet. All subsequent rounds of Punjab MBBS counselling will take place in person.

In the event that any unfilled seats remain, the authorities will hold a mop-up round of Punjab MBBS/BDS 2021 counselling. There will be several stages to each round of counselling where eligible students will have the option to fill preferences, allocation of seat, etc.

The latest announcements and notices on Punjab 2021 MBBS Counselling can be found on the official website of BFUHS including the schedule and important dates. However, there are certain crucial things that candidates must be aware of:

The first round of counselling takes place entirely online. Following that, all following rounds of counselling will be done over the phone.

For the 85 percent of MBBS seats in Punjab, BFUHS will conduct MBBS counselling.

On behalf of MCC, DGHS conducts counselling for 15% of seats.

Candidates must give up several preferences for Punjab MBBS counselling when filling out the online choice form.

For seat allocation in various government and private institutes in Punjab, BFUHS conducts two rounds of counselling.

If there are seats available in the participating institutes, there may be more than two rounds of counselling.

Candidates must bring all of their documentation to the allocated institute in order to have them authenticated.

Eligibility criteria for counselling

Candidates must pass the NEET exam in order to be considered for MBBS admission in India. For applying under the state quota, candidates must have a Punjab domicile certificate issued by the appropriate authorities.

Once candidates have qualified for NEET 2021, they must fill out an application form. The applicants are then summoned for document verification. Candidates whose documents are confirmed will have their names added to the merit list. All candidates whose names appear on the merit list are eligible for Baba Farid University of Health Sciences' Punjab MBBS counselling.

Since the merit list is based on the NEET score, it is obvious that candidates must meet all of the criteria of eligibility listed for NEET.

Below is a Step-by-Step Guide for the online stage of counselling:

Step 1: Fill in the preference

Candidates will be given login credentials, including a login ID and password, after submitting an application form for Punjab MBBS counselling. During the Punjab MBBS admissions 2021 counselling process, candidates will be required to utilize these login credentials. Candidates must be aware of the various processes involved in Punjab MBBS counselling before advancing. The Punjab MBBS counselling protocol is outlined in detail below.

Filling out the Preference Form is the first step. Candidates must log in using their login credentials and fill out the institution's preferences. Following the procedures below will allow the candidate to fulfil the institutional preferences:

First, go to bfuhs.ac.in, which is the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Then, on the homepage, click on the MBBS/BDS link under the 'Admissions' heading. On the pop-up window, click the link that says 'Online Registration Portal.'

After this, type in the login credentials, which include the "registration number" and "password." Finally, click the 'Login' button. After logging in to the dashboard, the candidates need to fill in the institutional preferences as the last step.

Step 2: Allocation of seat

BFUHS allots seats to candidates who are judged to be appropriate for the candidate based on institutional preferences and merit position. Candidates can check the seat allocation result by going to the official website (bfuhs.ac.in).

Step 3: Candidates who are placed on the allotment list must report to the designated institute according to the schedule.

Step 4: verification of the documents by the concerned institute

Officials from the assigned institute will verify the candidates' documentation. For the purpose of verification, candidates must present their original documents/credentials. At the time of reporting to the institute, candidates must bring original copies of all documents.

Step 5: Fee deposition of fees via bank challan

The concerned principal of the institute will issue a bank challan after the candidates' documents have been validated. Candidates must pay the cost using the bank challan provided to them.

Step 6: Medical Examination

Candidates must report to the assigned college for a medical checkup and enrollment after paying the tuition cost. At the time of reporting to the college, candidates should bring their payment receipt for the entrance fee.

Round 2

Offline counselling will be used for the second round of Punjab MBBS admissions. Candidates who are assigned seats during online counselling will be eligible for a seat upgrade. Candidates must participate in the second round of counselling and give new preferences for the course/college/category/quota in order to upgrade their allotted seat.

Candidates are not required to pay the price again if their seat is upgraded or modified in the subsequent round of counselling and the fee has been deposited in advance. Candidates will, however, be required to deposit the difference in tuition fees (if any).

If a candidate decides to leave their first-round seat, they must file a surrender of seat application to the college to which they were assigned.

If the candidate fails to do so prior to the start of the following round, the candidate's fee will be forfeited. The reservation criteria for Punjab MBBS Counselling in 2021 are to be viewed from the official website.

Candidates for Punjab MBBS admission are given priority at BFUHS. When filling out the preference form and the Punjab MBBS application form, candidates will be asked to select a category and a quota. Candidates must double-check that the category and quota entered in the NEET 2021 application form are correct. For viewing the institutes participating in the Punjab MBBS admission process, their seat intake and fee structure, visit the official website.