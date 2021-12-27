Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6 posts at pnbindia.in – Check last date, eligibility, other details

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications for 06 Chief Risk Officer, Chief Digital Officer and various vacancies. The last date to apply is January 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pnbindia.in.

PNB Specialized Executive Vacancy 2022 Details

Chief Risk Officer (CRO): 01 post

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO): 01 post

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): 01 post

Chief Technical Officer (CTO): 01 post

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): 01 post

Chief Digital Officer (CDO): 01 post

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Chief Risk Officer (CRO): The candidate must be a Graduate degree with Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from the Global Association of Risk Professionals, or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute and 05 years of experience.

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO): The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and have 15 years of experience in banking or financial services.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO): The candidate must be a qualified Chartered Accountant and 15 years of experience.

Chief Technical Officer (CTO): Candidate must be an Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution and 15 years of experience.

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO): Candidate must have a Full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a University/Institute recognized by Government of India or its regulatory bodies.

Chief Digital Officer (CDO): The candidate must be a BE/B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/Information Science and Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering from recognized university/ college/ institute OR B.Sc and MCA from a recognized University/ Institute.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in prescribed Bio-data along with self-attested all relevant documents send by speed post/courier To The General Manager-HRMD Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Office Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075 on or before January 10, 2022.

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's Qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications.

Punjab National Bank Specialized Executive Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for application form submission: January 10, 2022

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification: pnbindia.in/Recruitments