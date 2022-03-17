Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 posts at pnbindia.in – Check salary, last date

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Burdwan circle is inviting applications for 15 Peons posts in subordinate cadre. The last date to apply is March 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of pnbindia.in.

PNB Peon Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Peon (Purba Bardhman Circle)

No. of Vacancy: 08

Pay Scale: 14500 – 28145/-

Post: Peon (Birbhum Circle)

No. of Vacancy: 07

Pay Scale: 14500 – 28145/-

Punjab National Bank Peon Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have cleared class 12th or its equivalent with basic reading/writing knowledge of English

Age Limit: 18 to 24 years

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in the prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by Speed Post/Registered Post to Dy. Circle Head- Support, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Burdwan, 2nd Floor, Sree Durga Market, Police Line Bazar, GT Road, Burdwan – 713103.

Punjab National Bank Peon Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date For Online Application Form Submission: March 28, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th standard and 12th standard.

Punjab National Bank Peon Recruitment 2022 notification: pnbindia.in