Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Registration open for 4161 posts, check vacancy details, steps to apply online

The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for the post of 4,161 Master Cadre posts. The last date to apply is May 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com.
Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Maths: 912 posts
Science: 859 posts
Hindi: 240 posts
Punjabi: 534 posts
Social Science: 633 posts
English: 790 posts
Music: 25 posts
Physical Education: 168 posts
Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidate must be between 18 to 37 years of age.
Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidate should have a Graduation degree and should have passed with 45% marks in case of General Category and 44%o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes, and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognised university, or institution.
Candidates should have passed Mathematics as a subject for three years of Graduation
Candidates should also have passed B Ed from a recognised university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects according to the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.
Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of the Education Department -educationrecruitmentboard.com.