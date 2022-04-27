Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Registration open for 4161 posts, check vacancy details, steps to apply online

File Photo

The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited applications for the post of 4,161 Master Cadre posts. The last date to apply is May 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Maths: 912 posts

Science: 859 posts

Hindi: 240 posts

Punjabi: 534 posts

Social Science: 633 posts

English: 790 posts

Music: 25 posts

Physical Education: 168 posts

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be between 18 to 37 years of age.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should have a Graduation degree and should have passed with 45% marks in case of General Category and 44%o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Backward Classes, and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognised university, or institution.

Candidates should have passed Mathematics as a subject for three years of Graduation

Candidates should also have passed B Ed from a recognised university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects according to the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of the Education Department -educationrecruitmentboard.com.