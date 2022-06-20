Headlines

Punjab Board Term 2 result 2022: PSEB class 10, 12 results SOON at pseb.ac.in, know how to check

Punjab Board result 2022: Once released, PSEB 10th and 12th Results Term 2 2022 will be available on the Punjab Board official website pseb.ac.in.

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2022 Term 2 result soon. As per media updates, PSEB class 10th, 12th will be declared this month (June). However, Punjab Board is yet to release the result date. 

Once released, PSEB 10th and 12th Results Term 2 2022 will be available on the Punjab Board official website pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 10th Term 2 Exams 2022 were conducted from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022 and the PSEB 12th Term 2 Exams were held from April 22, 2022 to May 23, 2022.

PSEB Punjab Board class 10,12 Results 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'PSEB 10th Results 2022' link or 'PSEB 12th Results 2022' link

Enter your required details and submit

Download and take a print out

The Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 1 was released on May 18, 2022 and Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was announced on May 11, 2022.

