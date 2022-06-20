Punjab Board Term 2 result 2022: PSEB class 10, 12 results SOON at pseb.ac.in, know how to check

Punjab Board result 2022: Once released, PSEB 10th and 12th Results Term 2 2022 will be available on the Punjab Board official website pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2022 Term 2 result soon. As per media updates, PSEB class 10th, 12th will be declared this month (June). However, Punjab Board is yet to release the result date.

The PSEB 10th Term 2 Exams 2022 were conducted from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022 and the PSEB 12th Term 2 Exams were held from April 22, 2022 to May 23, 2022.

PSEB Punjab Board class 10,12 Results 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the 'PSEB 10th Results 2022' link or 'PSEB 12th Results 2022' link

- Enter your required details and submit

- Download and take a print out

- The Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 1 was released on May 18, 2022 and Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 1 was announced on May 11, 2022.