Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 date, time: PSEB Class 10 result on July 5 at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to declare the PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 soon. Earlier, the PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 was scheduled to be declared on June 27. As per media reports, PSEB classs 10 result will be declared on July 5 at around 12.30pm. However, no official date has been released to declare PSEB Class 10 Result 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 at pseb.ac.in.

It is important to note that PSEB Class 10 Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022, and the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022.

Students must note that the result link will be made active after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the mark sheet/scoreboard to the school and students will have to collect them from their individual schools.

Punjab Board Term 2 result 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'PSEB 10th Results 2022' link or the 'PSEB 12th Results 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

Notably, the Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Term 1 was released on May 18, 2022, and the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Term 1 was announced on May 11, 2022.