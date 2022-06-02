Punjab Board result 2022: PSEB class 8 result declared at pseb.ac.in, know how to check

File photo

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board class 8th Result 2022. Students can check the Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 through the official website, pseb.ac.in. Punjab Board Class 8 exams were conducted in April.

The total pass percentage of PSEB 8th Result 2022 is 98.25 per cent. Candidates can check the result through the official website of PSEB by entering the required details – roll number, date of birth.

PSEB 8th Result 2022 – Steps to check

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Click on the link that reads ‘PSEB 8th Class Results 2022’ available on the homepage. Enter your exam roll number or name and search Your PSEB 8th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check their Punjab Board Result 2022 for Class 8.

PSEB 8th Result 2022 – Direct Link to check

Last year, Girls have outnumbered the boys in Class 10 as well as in Class 8. The result is released on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).