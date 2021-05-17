Punjab Board result 2021 declared for class 8 and 10, here's direct link to check

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2021 and Class 8 result on Monday, (May 17). Students can check the result on the PSEB website, pseb.ac.in. The result can only be checked from May 18 onwards through the official website of PSEB. The results were released through Zoom meeting across the state.

Girls have outnumbered the boys in Class 10 as well as in Class 8. The result is released on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).

PSEB Result 2021 Pass Percentage

In class 10, the pass percentage is 99.93 percent and for class 8, the pass percentage is 99.88 percent. Total 3,07,272 students have registered for the Class 8 exams, out of which 3,06,893 have qualified and promoted to Class 9. Whereas, Out of 3,21,161, only 3,21,384 students of Class 10 have qualified.

While announcing the results PSEB chairman Yograj Sharma said the result is declared on the basis of internal assessment covering the parameters of all the subjects.

Also read CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 results: CBSE releases FAQs on marks assessment

Students who have got compartment will be given 2 months only after the COVID-19 situation improves.

How to check PSEB 10th result 2021?

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation: Bad news for Class 12 students

Step 1: Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘PSEB Result 2021 Class 10th’ link (to be activated on May 18)

Step 3: Enter the student's name in the login window and roll no.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and it will show online PSEB 10 result 2021 on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout or screenshot for further use.

Direct link to check PSEB Result 2021: pseb.ac.in