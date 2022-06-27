Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 postponed: Check details here

File photo

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022. PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 will not be declared today, June 27. As per media reports, the result date for Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 has been postponed and it is expected to be out next week at pseb.ac.in.

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared in the Punjab Board PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year. It is important to note that PSEB Class 10 Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022, and the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022.

The Punjab Board will issue the mark sheet/scoreboard to the school and students will have to collect them from their individual schools.

Punjab Board class 12 result 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘PSEB 12th Results 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

Notably, the Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Term 1 was released on May 18, 2022, and the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Term 1 was announced on May 11, 2022.

Read: Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: PSEB Term 2 result shortly at pseb.ac.in