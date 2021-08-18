Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply for 445 vacancies for Stenographer posts

Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Punjab and Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade-III in the Subordinate Courts. The recruitment process will be for filling the 445 vacant posts of Stenographer.

Out of the 445 vacancies for the post of Stenographers, 162 vacancies are for Haryana and 283 are for Punjab.

Interested candidates can apply online from today through the official website - sssc.gov.in. All candidates holding the required qualification and experience and are interested in applying are advised to submit their applications on or before September 7, 11:59 PM.

The age limit for the general category is 17 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Qualifications required

The candidates will have to qualify for the English Shorthand Test and its Transcription at the speed of 80 words per minute and 20 WPM respectively.

The candidates will also have to qualify for a Computer Proficiency Test for the appointment to this recruitment.

The applicant should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized university.

He/she should have passed the matriculation examination with Hindi as one of the subjects.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before September 7, 2021.

Candidates are strictly directed to check whether their Final Online application Status is Completed or Pending by login on the link i.e. http://www.sssc.gov.in/candidatefinalsubmithr.aspx, after completion of online Registration.

No TA/DA shall be paid to the applicants for appearing in the exam and checking of original testimonials/interaction.