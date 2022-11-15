Search icon
Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2022 admit card OUT at sssc.gov.in: How to download here

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2022 admit card has been released at sssc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

The admit card for Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk recruitment 2022 today (November 15) at the official website-- sssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check and download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk recruitment 2022 admit card from the official website using their user ID and password. 

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Exam 2022 is scheduled for November 22 to November 24. Candidates must carry their admit card on all three days to the examination hall. Any candidate without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. 

Punjab, Haryana HC Clerk: How to download

  • Visit the official website – sssc.gov.in
  • Then click on the link Clerk Subordinate Court of Haryana
  • Scroll down and click on the option Click Here to download admit card
  • A new website will open
  • Enter your user ID and password
  • Once the details are entered, The admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download the admit card and keep a copy.
