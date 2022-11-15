Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Recruitment 2022 admit card OUT at sssc.gov.in: How to download here

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

The admit card for Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk recruitment 2022 today (November 15) at the official website-- sssc.gov.in. Candidates can now check and download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk recruitment 2022 admit card from the official website using their user ID and password.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Exam 2022 is scheduled for November 22 to November 24. Candidates must carry their admit card on all three days to the examination hall. Any candidate without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Punjab, Haryana HC Clerk: How to download