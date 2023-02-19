Search icon
PSTET 2023 registration process begins at pstet2023.org, know how to apply

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training has started the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) registration process. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at pstet2023.org. The last date to apply is February 28.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) will be conducted on March 12, 2023.

“Candidates appearing from states (other than Punjab Domicile) will be considered only in the General Category with regard to fees. The same fee which is fixed for the General Category candidate (i.e. Rs. 1000/- separately each for Paper I and Paper II), is to be charged from candidates of other states” reads the official website.

A candidate can register his/her email id and mobile no. only once. After successful registration, the candidate shall log in using an email id and proceed to the next step to fill in basic details, upload a photo/signature, fill in academic details, fill in the test details, candidate preview, and fee, and finally pay the fee.

PSTET 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website of PSTET2023 at pstet2023.org
  • Click on the registration link
  • Fill out the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • Take the print for future reference.

PSTET 2023: direct link to apply

