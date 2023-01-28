PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details

File photo

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) is inviting applications for 1317 Group C Fireman and Drivers posts. The application process will commence on January 28. The last date to apply is February 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can pay fees till March 3, 2023.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

Firemen and Drivers/ Operator posts are for Municipal Corporations: 310 vacancies

Fireman and Drivers / Operator posts are for Municipal Councils Nagar Panchayats: 1007 vacancies

Application fee: General category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, while candidates from the PwD category need to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST/EWS category have to pay Rs 250. The Ex-Servicemen & Dependents category has to pay Rs 200.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online from January 28 till February 28, 2023 through the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: notification

