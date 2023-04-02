Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application process to end today for 710 Patwari posts, know how to apply

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 710 Patwari posts. The last date to submit the fee is April 5, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application process to end today for 710 Patwari posts, know how to apply
File photo

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, PSSSB to conclude the application process today (April 2) for 710 Patwari posts. Interested candidates can apply at sssb.punjab.gov. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 710 Patwari posts. The last date to submit the fee is April 5, 2023.

For the general category, the application fee is Rs 1000, for SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories the application fee is Rs 250. For ESM and Dependent categories Rs 200 and PH/PwD categories the application fee is Rs 500.

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must have passed graduation in any stream and also should have studied the Punjabi language as a subject till Matriculation.

PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the application link
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload the required documents and submit

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
4 years of Pulwama attack: WhatsApp messages, quotes to salute Martyrs of ghastly terror act
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 likely soon for more than 50,000 vacancies, know how to check scores at ssc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.