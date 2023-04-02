PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application process to end today for 710 Patwari posts, know how to apply

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, PSSSB to conclude the application process today (April 2) for 710 Patwari posts. Interested candidates can apply at sssb.punjab.gov. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 710 Patwari posts. The last date to submit the fee is April 5, 2023.
For the general category, the application fee is Rs 1000, for SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories the application fee is Rs 250. For ESM and Dependent categories Rs 200 and PH/PwD categories the application fee is Rs 500.
Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must have passed graduation in any stream and also should have studied the Punjabi language as a subject till Matriculation.
PSSSB Patwari recruitment 2023: Know how to apply