PSSSB Junior Engineer recruitment 2026: Check last day to apply, eligibility criteria, fees, direct link HERE

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has given an update under which the last to apply for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2026 is Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The board will close the online application process tomorrow. Eligible candidates must apply and complete their application process by tomorrow morning on the official website of the PSSSB.
The vacancies for the said post 157 for which the PSSSB is recruiting through this recruitment drive. The junior engineering posts that have vacancies are given below:
-Civil Engineering: 147 posts
-Mechanical Engineering: 9 posts
-Electrical Engineering: 1 post
The advertisement for recruitment for the junior engineering post in the Punjab cadre has been announced through numbers 15/2025 and 16/2025.
Candidates must have the following to be eligible for the post:
-Candidates must possess a degree or diploma in the relevant engineering branch.
-They should have attained the age of 18 to 37 years
-Age relaxation is available for reserved categories as per Punjab government rules.
The application fee is based on the category of vacancies
For General / Other categories: Rs 1,500
For Scheduled Caste / Backward Class (Punjab only): Rs 750
For Ex-Servicemen, EWS, Persons with Disabilities, Lineal Descendants of Ex-Servicemen (Punjab only): Rs 500
The candidates must pay the fee online through the PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. They should upload all the
required documents very carefully along with photographs, and certificates before submitting the application form.
The selection will take place in two stages:
-Written examination
-Document verification
The written exam will have a total of 120 multiple-choice questions and will be held for 2 hours. Every question will carry 1 mark but 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam will include questions from these categories:
General knowledge
current affairs
Punjab history
Reasoning
English
Punjabi
ICT
After the result will be released those who have passed the exam will be called for document verification.
Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission.