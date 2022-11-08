PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 admit card OUT: Check all you need to know here

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) recruitment exam 2022 has been released for the post of Forest Guard on (November 7) at the official website-- sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 13.

“Your are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 11th November 2022, to Know your Examination Centre Address details,” reads the official statement.

The PSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 200 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board for future details.

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: How to download