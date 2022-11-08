Search icon
PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 admit card OUT: Check all you need to know here

PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 examination admit card has been released at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) recruitment exam 2022 has been released for the post of Forest Guard on (November 7) at the official website-- sssb.punjab.gov.in. The PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 13. 

“Your are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 11th November 2022, to Know your Examination Centre Address details,” reads the official statement.

The PSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 200 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board for future details. 

PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website-- sssb.punjab.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “07-11-2022 – CLICK HERE to download Admit Card for the written examination dated 13-11-2022 for the post of Forest Guard (Advt. No. 07/2022).’ 
  • The link is in the left corner under the “Current News” section
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth
  • Your PSSSB Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
