PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Notification for 1200 vacancies released, apply now

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued notification for the recruitment of Clerk/ Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Legal Clerk.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1200 posts will be filled, of which 917 vacancies are for clerks and 283 are for clerks legal.
Eligible candidates can apply online for the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 and the Punjab Legal Clerk Vacancy at www.sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The last date for submission of the application fee is June 15, 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details below.
Qualification
To apply for the posts candidates must be a graduate of a recognized university
Qualifies a competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority and qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute.
Vacancy Details
Clerk - 917 Posts
Clerk (2/2022) - 283 Posts
Age
Candidates aged between 18 to 37 years are eligible to apply.
Application fee
The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates
Exam Pattern
The written test will consist of 100 objective-type questions.
The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.
The medium of the exam will be bilingual (English & Punjabi).
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab
Step 3: Click on “CLICK HERE to online apply for the post of Clerk (Legal) Advertisement no. 02 of 2022 (LAST DATE 15.06.2022)”
Step 4: Register and proceed with the application
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout