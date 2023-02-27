Search icon
PSPCL Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1500 Apprentice posts, check stipend, eligibility

The last date to apply is March 27. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at pspcl.in or reg.pspclexam.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

File photo

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is inviting applications for 1500 Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is March 27. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at pspcl.in or reg.pspclexam.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1500 Apprentice Posts in the lineman trade.

Stipend: As per Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rule, 1992 as amended from time to time. The current stipend is Rs. 7700/per month.

Knowledge of Punjabi: Qualification of Punjabi is essential for all applicants. For this purpose, all the candidates must have passed Punjabi of at least Matriculation or its equivalent level up to last date of submission of online application (education qualification must be from recognized institution).

Important dates: 

Start date of receiving online applications: February 27, 2023
Closing date of online registration and fees: March 27, 2023

PSPCL recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done ITI in wireman or electrician trade (Certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/SCVT).

PSPCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years.

PSPCL recruitment 2023 application fee: 
general candidates: Rs 420  
SC category and Persons with Disabilities: Rs 280
BC category: Rs 420

PSPCL recruitment 2023 Notification

