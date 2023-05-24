PSEB Punjab Class 12 Board Result 2023 DECLARED: See steps to check here

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Punjab Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for Punjab Board 12th result 2023 for over 3 lakh students. Reportedly, 92.47 per cent of students have passed the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result now at the official website-- pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Class 12 Board Exam 2023 was conducted on March 22 and April 27. Candidates needed a minimum of 33 percent mark to pass the exam.

PSEB 12 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in

Click on the link that says 'PSEB 12 Result 2023'

Enter the required details on the new window

The Punjab Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result for future reference.

