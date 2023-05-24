Search icon
PSEB Punjab Class 12 Board Result 2023 DECLARED: See steps to check here

Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared at the official website-- pseb.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Punjab Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for Punjab Board 12th result 2023 for over 3 lakh students. Reportedly, 92.47 per cent of students have passed the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result now at the official website-- pseb.ac.in. 

The Punjab Class 12 Board Exam 2023 was conducted on March 22 and April 27. Candidates needed a minimum of 33 percent mark to pass the exam. 

PSEB 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in
  • Click on the link that says 'PSEB 12 Result 2023'
  • Enter the required details on the new window
  • The Punjab Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the result for future reference. 

