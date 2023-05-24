PSEB Punjab Class 12 Board Result 2023 DECLARED: See steps to check here

Punjab Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for Punjab Board 12th result 2023 for over 3 lakh students. Reportedly, 92.47 per cent of students have passed the exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result now at the official website-- pseb.ac.in.
The Punjab Class 12 Board Exam 2023 was conducted on March 22 and April 27. Candidates needed a minimum of 33 percent mark to pass the exam.
PSEB 12 Result 2023: How to check
