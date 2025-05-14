PSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Students can download the consolidated marksheet through the official website at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the result of PSEB Punjab board Class 12th exam today (May 14) at 3 PM. Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the official website – pseb.ac.in – and also on DigiLocker. Stay with us for Punjab Class 12 Results 2025 real-time updates, direct result links, and topper details.