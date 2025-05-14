Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the official website – pseb.ac.in – and also on DigiLocker.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result of the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th exam. Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the official website – pseb.ac.in – and also on DigiLocker. Stay with us for Punjab Class 12 Results 2025 real-time updates, direct result links, and topper details. This year, 91 per cent students have passed the Punjab Class 12 board examination.

PSEB 12th Result 2025: Steps to download results when out