PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: Girls out perform boys, important details here

PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB 12th result 2022 term 2 today, June 28. With a pass percentage of 96.96 per cent. The result was first declared via a press conference and later the link for the PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result will be activated soon. Once released candidates will be able to check the Punjab board 12th result 2022 from the official website.

This year all candidates who secured the top three positions are girls with Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana bagging the first position, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa in second place and Kulwinder Kaur in the third position. The PSEB Punjab board 12th recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent. Girls have performed better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent as compared to boys at 96.27 per cent.

More than 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year. The PSEB 12th result once released will be available on the website- punjab.indiaresults.com.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in

Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The PSEB result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

