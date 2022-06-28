PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 DECLARED: Pass percentage records at 96.96%, all details here

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result out | Phtoto: File

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB 12th result 2022 term 2 today, June 28. With a pass percentage of 96.96 per cent. The result was first declared via a press conference and later the link for the PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result will be activated soon. Once released candidates will be able to check the Punjab board 12th result 2022 from the official website.

More than 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year. The PSEB 12th result once released will be available on the website- punjab.indiaresults.com.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: Official Websites

results.gov.in

pseb.ac.in

punjab.indiaresults.com.

PSEB 12th Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in

Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The PSEB result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.



PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2 Punjab: Check via SMS

The candidates can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check PSEB Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type PB12(roll number) and send to 5676750.

