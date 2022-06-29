PSEB Class 12th Term 2 Result 2022 declared, result link to be activated at pseb.ac.in at 10 am

File Photo

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB 12th result 2022 term 2 yesterday - June 28, 2022, via a press conference. Now, according to the latest updates, the PSEB 12th Result www.pseb.ac.in link is also all set to be made active today - June 29, 2022, at 10:00 am.

Students will be able to review and download their PSEB scores online using the steps and link given below. Apart from www.pseb.ac.in link, the results.gov.in and www.punjab.indiaresults.com link will also be activated at 10:00 am.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Term 2: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "PSEB 10th, 12th Result link"

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: The PSEB result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates can also check their subject-wise scores via SMS. To check PSEB Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type PB12(roll number) and send it to 5676750. More than 3 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 12th exam 2022 this year.