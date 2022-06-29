PSEB Class 12 Results 2022: Daughters from humble backgrounds secure 99.40%, read their inspiring stories

(Image Source: IANS/Representational)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 on Tuesday. A total of 2,92,530 candidates have cleared the examination and the pass percentage is 96.96%. The results tell two tales, one that girls have outperformed boys and secondly, those in the merit list are mostly from the humble backgrounds.

Girls have outshined boys as the pass percentage of girls is 97.78%, a rise from 97.34% last year whereas the boys scored 96.27% which was 95.74% last year. The top 10 of 11 rank holders in the merit list are girls but most of them from humble backgrounds. In PSEB Class 12 results 2022, three girls secured the top three positions scoring same marks, 99.40%.

Arshdeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur from Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur from Jaito, Faridkot, scored 497/500 in humanities stream. However, they were placed first, second and third, respectively, on the basis of their age. "The youngest has been declared the topper," Board Chairman Dr Yog Raj Sharma said.

Arshdeep Kaur topper

16 years and nine months old Arshdeep Kaur was declared the topper of PSEB Class 12 exams 2022 after three girls secured 99.40% on the basis of age. Arshdeep Kaur, from Ludhiana is the daughter of a bike mechanic. She is a student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri.

She topped the state board in the humanities stream with 99.4%. Her father Gurmeet Singh run a motorbike repair shop and mother Balwinder Kaur is a homemaker. According to her family, Arshdeep kept tuition only for mathematics and relied on self study mostly. Arshdeep had Mathematics, Economics, English and Punjabi as her main subjects in Class 12.

Arshdeep Kaur aspires to become an IAS officer and says she will now prepare for civil services.

Arshpreet Kaur second topper

Arshpreet Kaur, Government Sr Secondary School, Mansa secured second position in PSEB Class 12 exams 2022. Arshpreet Kaur's story is also no different from that of Arshdeep. She too comes from a modest background. Her father Jagjit Singh from Bachhuana village of Mansa is a small farmer owning just 2 acres of agricultural land.

Arshpreet could not afford tution fees so worked very hard doing self study, says the proud father. Arshpreet too wants to prepare for civil services. All through Arshpreet has been a topper, securing the first position in every class.

Kulwinder Kaur third topper

With 99.40% marks in humanities stream, Kulwinder Kaur from Jaito town of Faridkot secured the third position in PSEB Class 12 exams 2022 on the basis of age. Kulwinder is the daughter of Balvir Singh, who works as an accountant at a brick kiln.

Kulwinder is a national-level taekwondo player. She is a student of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito. Unlike the other two, Kulwinder Kaur wants to go Australia to pursue law, Indian Express reported after talking to the girl. Except for maths, Kulwinder Kaur did not take tuitions for any other subject.