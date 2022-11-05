Search icon
PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022 released at pseb.ac.in, direct link, steps to check scores

Candidates will now be able to check their results on the official website - www.pseb.ac.in or www.indiaresults.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

File Photo

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022 has been announced. PSEB released the matriculation supply result 2022 on November 4 (yesterday).

Candidates will now be able to check their results on the official website - www.pseb.ac.in or www.indiaresults.com. Candidates will require their roll number to view the result.  

All the candidates who are not happy with their results can also apply for rechecking from November 4 to 18, 2022. For this, candidates will have to submit Rs 1000 per answer sheet as revaluation fees. 

PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022 Direct Link

PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022: Steps to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new login page will now open. 

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on submit 

Step 5: Check the result and download. 

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future use.

The re-evaluated answer sheets result will be changed accordingly - if the marks increase then according to the higher marks and if the marks decrease, then according to the lower marks. After the re-evaluation, the result declared would be the final one. 

PSEB, in an official notice, said that if there is a change of more than 10% during the re-examination then it will be referred to the third examiner. 

