PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022 released at pseb.ac.in, direct link, steps to check scores

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022 has been announced. PSEB released the matriculation supply result 2022 on November 4 (yesterday).

Candidates will now be able to check their results on the official website - www.pseb.ac.in or www.indiaresults.com. Candidates will require their roll number to view the result.

All the candidates who are not happy with their results can also apply for rechecking from November 4 to 18, 2022. For this, candidates will have to submit Rs 1000 per answer sheet as revaluation fees.

PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will now open.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 5: Check the result and download.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future use.

The re-evaluated answer sheets result will be changed accordingly - if the marks increase then according to the higher marks and if the marks decrease, then according to the lower marks. After the re-evaluation, the result declared would be the final one.

PSEB, in an official notice, said that if there is a change of more than 10% during the re-examination then it will be referred to the third examiner.