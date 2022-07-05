PSEB Class 10th result 2022 to be out TODAY: Know where, when, how to check Punjab board scores

Photo - IANS

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring the PSEB Class 10th results 2022 today on its official website. Once released, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in, and typing in their credentials.

According to the Punjab board, the results will be declared today, July 5, at 12:15 pm on the board’s official website. The students will be able to check the pass percentage and merit list of the PSEB class 10th exam 2022 soon after the scores are released.

The PSEB Punjab class 10th board exams 2022 were conducted earlier this year in May, and the evaluation process was completed a while back. The PSEB Class 10th students will be able to check and download their marksheets from this afternoon.

PSEB Class 10th result 2022: When, where to check scores

According to media reports and Punjab board sources, the PSEB Class 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board, pseb.ac.in and students will be able to download their mark sheets from 12:15 pm today.

PSEB Class 10th result 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘www pseb ac in 10th result 2022’ link

Enter the student's roll number or name

Click on the 'Submit' button

The online pseb ac in result 2022 term 2 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Once the result is declared online, students are advised to note that the provisional mark sheet would be made available first. The original mark sheets can be collected by students later on from their respective schools in the state.

